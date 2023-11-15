SmartDope: An Autonomous System for Accelerating Material Synthesis

SmartDope, an autonomous system, accelerates material synthesis for electronic devices, achieving a quantum yield record within a day, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize material science. It can take years of focused laboratory work to determine how to make the highest quality materials for use in electronic and photonic devices. Researchers have now developed an autonomous system that can identify how to synthesize “best-in-class” materials for specific applications in hours or days.

The new system, called SmartDope, was developed to address a longstanding challenge regarding enhancing properties of materials called perovskite quantum dots via “dopin

United States Headlines Read more: SCİTECHDAİLY1 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INTENGİNEERİNG: Autonomous Laboratory SmartDope Speeds Up Material DiscoveryResearchers at the North Carolina State University (NCSU) have developed an autonomous laboratory called SmartDope that helps discover new material for applications such as photonics in a matter of hours rather than years.

Source: IntEngineering | Read more »

CARMAGAZİNE: Polestar Reveals Plans for Extreme Fast Charging and Autonomous TechPolestar announces new battery pack with 'Extreme Fast Charging' capability during 'Polestar Day' event. The brand aims to sell over 80,000 cars in 2023.

Source: CARmagazine | Read more »

INTENGİNEERİNG: Biden and Xi to Pledge Ban on AI in Autonomous WeaponryPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are poised to pledge a ban on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in autonomous weaponry. The meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, marks the first face-to-face conversation between the leaders in a year. The long-anticipated talks aim to stabilize ties between the United States and China and provide an opportunity for Biden and Xi to discuss not only bilateral issues but also broader global concerns.

Source: IntEngineering | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Israel Defense Forces release video footage of Hamas tunnel system connected to hospitalVideo footage released by Israel Defense Forces shows the inside of a tunnel system used by Hamas terrorists, connecting to a hospital where the militants based operations. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari provides evidence of the connection and shows the operational gear of Hamas found in the hospital.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

DALLASNEWS: Texas Foster Care System Faces Contempt Charges and Possible ReceivershipState could be held in contempt and system placed in receivership at a December hearing. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack has ordered state officials to court Dec. 4 to show why they shouldn’t be held in contempt, be heavily fined and give up control of part of the foster care system to receivership. Jack has been presiding over a class action suit filed against Gov. Greg Abbott and two state agencies in 2011 alleging Texas has failed in its duty to properly care for its foster children.

Source: dallasnews | Read more »

ENGADGET: Sony's PlayStation Portal: A $200 Handheld System for Streaming GamesSony has released the PlayStation Portal, a $200 handheld system that can only stream games from the PlayStation 5. It lacks built-in apps, local game playing capability, and connection to Sony's cloud game streaming service. The device heavily relies on the quality of the internet connection and is mostly intended for in-home play.

Source: engadget | Read more »