'Smart swarms' of tiny robots inspired by natural herd mentality

Scientists have developed a novel interferometric technique capable of measuring time delays with zeptosecond (a trillionth of a billionth of a second) resolution. They have used this technique to study the mechanical work and forces of minuscule molecular machines .

Additionally, researchers have created a plug-and-play device that can enhance the quality of images obtained from commercial optical microscopes by adding adaptive optics correction.

Tiny Robots Interferometric Technique Time Delays Molecular Machines Adaptive Optics Optical Microscopes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Go smart or go home: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is $50 offThe Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great smart display for keeping on top of everything at home. It's on sale now at Best Buy.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Samsung Introduces Smart Ring to Shake Up the Smart Accessories WorldSamsung takes the lead in introducing a smart ring that aims to help users stay healthy and become an integral part of the Samsung Health ecosystem.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Smart beanie detects traffic lights with new hair-thin semiconductor fibresScientists engineered ultra-thin semiconductor fibres fuelling the development of smart wearables–beanie hats, smart shirts, and smartwatches

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Watch scientists control a robot with their hands while wearing the Apple Vision ProKeumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Segway’s Navimow i is a more affordable smart robot mowerThe Segway Navimow i Series robot lawn mower starts at $999 and can tackle your lawn without boundary wires.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Scientists replicate snail-like locomotion in robotResearchers emulate snail-like movement in robots, a significant leap in bio-inspired engineering that could shape the future of robotics.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »