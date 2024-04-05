Small Plane with Engine Problems Lands on North Carolina Highway, No Injuries Reported

A small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after experiencing engine problems , the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA will investigate.
The plane was traveling from Lynchburg, Virginia, to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight activity. UNITED FLIGHT DIVERTED DUE TO MEDICAL EMERGENCY, MULTIPLE PASSENGERS TREATED The plane struck two SUVs as it landed on U.S. Route 1, but only one sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported, Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi said in a statement Friday. The pilot said he experienced a prop failure that led to engine failure and he had to make an emergency landing, Shi sai
