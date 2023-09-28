Small Jersey Shore beachfront cottage just sold for a record $10M

The 1,225-square-foot home in Stone Harbor sold for $10 million. A 1,225-square-foot cottage on Seven Mile Island, home to the tony beach towns of Stone Harbor and Avalon, netted $10 million in a private sale.Allison Pries | NJ Advance Media for NJ.

com Prices are up on homes everywhere, especially at the Jersey Shore.

And a recent sale of an oceanfront home set a record for Seven Mile Island, home to the tony beach towns of Stone Harbor and Avalon. A 1,225-square-foot cottage, built in the 1950s, netted $10 million in a private sale. That’s a record setting $8,163 per square foot.

“It’s a crazy number,” said Jack Vizzard of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach Realtors, who represented both the seller and the buyer. Vizzard said he approached the owner of the home, which is probably the last 1950s-era oceanfront cottage in Stone Harbor, before the pandemic to see if he wanted to sell. “Then COVID hit and everybody wanted a beach house,” he said. The owner, who lives in Washington, D.C., finally decided it was time to sell. headtopics.com

Sep. 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

“Having a beach house requires a lot of maintenance,” Vizzard said. “There’s always something to do.”

When the owner reached out to Vizzard, the agent already had a buyer he was working with that was looking for an oceanfront property.

“I called him, told him (the seller’s) number and he wrote a check for $10 million,” Vizzard said.

The buyer plans to tear down the existing home and build something new. “He’s talking to an architect right now,” he said.

The home sold for such a high price because of the stunning 270-degree view, Vizzard said.

The home is across the street from the Sister’s of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, which sits back about 150 yards from the beach. “So you have a panoramic view where you don’t see anything,” he said.

Earlier this year, the sale of a new construction, oceanfront home set a record for a single-family home sale in Stone Harbor. It closed for $12 million. That’s $2,526 per square foot for the 4,750-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home.

The most expensive residential real estate deal ever in Stone Harbor was a

on 90th Street that closed in October 2021 for $13.1 million.