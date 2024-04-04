Small community banks thrive amidst banking industry turmoil

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and peers like First Republic Bank made 2023 the most tumultuous year for the banking industry since the 2008 crisis, but for some small community banks , the chaos hardly registered. City Holding Co., the parent company of West Virginia 's City National Bank with $6.2 billion in assets, is based in the capital city of Charleston, in a region of Appalachia known for coal. West Virginia is a state whose population of 1.

8 million is on the decline, but president and CEO Skip Hageboeck sees that as an asset instead of a drawback. Major banks don’t reinvest much in West Virginia and surrounding towns in Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to compete for customers, and City National has steadily increased its market share. Thanks to its focus primarily on retail banking rather than catering to businesses, just $894 million out of $5.1 billion (17.5%) in deposits are uninsured, according to its most recent call report, compared with 41% of total deposits at all U.S

Banking Industry Community Banks City National Bank West Virginia Retail Banking Market Share

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Forbes / 🏆 394. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National City flood victims seek legal action against cityDani Miskell joined the ABC 10News team as a multimedia journalist in Oct. 2023.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

2025 Lexus NX makes small changes, adds small price bumpsThe 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Hyundai Tucson First Look: Small Revisions for a Small SUVA tougher-lookin' XRT off-road-themed model, new screens, and more.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

How a small city in Oregon could shape the way major U.S. cities handle homelessnessLiz Kreutz is an NBC News correspondent.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Eric Adams Introduces 'City of Yes for Economic Opportunity' to Support Small BusinessesMayor Eric Adams is committed to creating the conditions for the American Dream to flourish in New York City. The Adams administration has developed 'City of Yes for Economic Opportunity' - a set of 18 zoning changes to support businesses, entrepreneurs, and freelancers, boost growing industries, and make the streetscapes more vibrant.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

City of Denver offering up to $100,000 to nonprofits, small businesses for 'green mobility'Rob Harris is excited to be returning to his home state and telling stories with the Denver7 team! Having grown up in Fort Collins, he loves the people, places and adventures that Colorado offers.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »