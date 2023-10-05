Small-Cap Funds Are More Promising Than They Have Been in Years. Here Are the Ones to Buy.

If the stock market were rational, the Avantis U.S. Small-Cap Value exchange-traded fund would be beating the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 this year. As its investment strategy, Avantis employs two of the key stock selection factors—small-cap and value—that financial academics have long identified as leading to market outperformance.
The average P/E ratio of the Russell 1000 Growth index since the beginning of January 2010 was a little less than 24, says Phil McInnis, chief investment strategist at Avantis Investors. Depending on the small-cap benchmark, since 2010 those P/E averages are 18 or 19.
The upside case for small-caps, valuations aside, is a mild recession—or, better yet, none—in which inflation and interest rates remain flat or decline gradually. The downside risk is a significant recession. Smaller companies tend to have weaker businesses that get hurt more in recessions than blue chips.
Index vs. Active Although small-caps look appealing now, you should probably favor funds that minimize the downside risks. “If we have a hard landing, I think portions of the small-cap universe will do poorly,” says Fred Stanske, manager of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Growth (FTXNX).
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap has beaten the SPDR small-cap ETF in the past 10 years and has shown a moderate risk profile, falling less—13.8%—than the SPDR in 2022.