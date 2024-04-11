Small Business Owner Turns Tables on Rude Customer After Viral Encounter

Rude customers are a rite of passage for most customer service employees, but one small business owner turned the tables on an unruly patron after a disrespectful encounter went viral on social media . Cassie Tingley owns Love and Flour, a cake shop located in Fountain, Colorado . Tingley became a self-taught baker eight years ago and prides herself on her innovative use of ingredients to create unique designs for her customers.
In March, Tingley found herself thrust into the national spotlight after a video that she posted to TikTok went viral. In the clip, Tingley can be heard speaking with a potential customer, but the conversation quickly turns sour after the buyer begins to make unreasonable demands for her cake order. "I need a cake for 120 for tomorrow," the woman, who remains unidentified, can be heard saying. "I need to have this done, it needs to be taken care of." TEEN AT INDIANA CAR WASH SPRAYS RUDE CUSTOMER WITH WATER AFTER LEMONADE THROWN AT HERThe video, which Tingley began recording after the conversation turned hostile and has been viewed over 15 million times on the platform, continues as Tingley calmly tells the caller that she is unable to deliver a custom cake within the 12-hour timeframe. "It’s not going to happen with me, but there are other bakers around the city that can help you, maybe," Tingley says to the woma
Small Business Owner Rude Customer Viral Social Media Cake Shop Colorado
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »