Small Business in Houston Robbed on Opening Day

Shawarma Land, a small business in west Houston, was robbed just hours after its opening day. The thief broke in and stole the cash register with over $1,000 in cash. The owner, Mohammad Assaad, expressed his sadness and shock at the incident.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Small Business Crawl: Celebrating Womxn Owned BusinessJoin in this Saturday! March 30, for an all-day celebration of women-owned businesses! Introducing the Small Business Crawl, where you can explore various locations throughout the day and discover unique offerings, specials, and samples.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Small Business Owners Fear a TikTok Ban Would Take a Hit to Their SalesOhio small business owners worry banning TikTok could be bad for business.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 383. / 55 Read more »

2025 Lexus NX makes small changes, adds small price bumpsThe 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Hyundai Tucson First Look: Small Revisions for a Small SUVA tougher-lookin' XRT off-road-themed model, new screens, and more.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

Missing Houston woman Christina Johnson found near the University of Houston with her dogMax was found last Friday, 7.7 miles away in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive as violent storms rolled through the area.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Houston council members raise questions over long-awaited contract for Houston firefightersDeal may not be done until June

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »