Small Business Administration Receives 500 Applications for Baltimore Port Closure Relief Funds

The Small Business Administration has received 500 applications for funds to help companies affected by the closure of Baltimore 's port. The funds could be distributed within two weeks and are intended to keep businesses afloat.
Transportation and supply chain logistics businesses are expected to be the most affected in the short term.
Small Business Administration Baltimore Port Closure Relief Funds Transportation Supply Chain Logistics
