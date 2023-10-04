The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
At a border crossing in Sahy, Slovakia — a 90-kilometer (55-mile) drive north of Hungary’s capital, Budapest — two Slovakian police flagged down vehicles Thursday to conduct inspections. It’s a departure from the ease of travel long afforded to members of Europe’s visa-free Schengen area, last restricted when some countries sealed their borders in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attila Varga, a village caretaker in the Slovakian settlement of Horne Turovce, said he travels across the border by car each day, and that the new controls were likely to slow him down as he crosses to and from work. headtopics.com
“It depends on what kind of control they impose, whether they stop every car or single out one or two,” he said. “If they single out one or two cars then it’s not a problem, but if they stop every car then there will be huge lines, just like during COVID.
European Union countries have been facing a significant increase in migration this year from Africa, Syria and other places, with many migrants transiting Czech, Slovak or Austrian territory on their way to western Europe. headtopics.com