Sleeping Dogs: A New Crime Thriller Starring Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan

Crime and thriller fans are in for a treat as Sleeping Dogs, a new film starring Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan, arrives in theatres today. Directed by Adam Cooper, the movie is based on The Book of Mirrors by E.

O. Chirovici and follows a homicide detective with memory loss trying to solve a case. As he uncovers evidence tied to his forgotten past, he discovers a chilling truth. The film takes some liberties with the original story, as Crowe made changes to the scenes.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell Crowe & Karen Gillan Face Off In Tense Sleeping Dogs Clip [EXCLUSIVE]Sleeping Dogs hits theaters March 22.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Sleeping Dogs' — Everything We Know About the Russell Crowe ThrillerIsabella Soares is a Resource Writer and Peer Mentor for Collider and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic. She is passionate about teen dramas, such as &039;One Tree Hill&039; and &039;Glee&039;, as well as anything with a mindblowing plot twist.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Sleeping Dogs’ Review: Russell Crowe Plays an Ex-Cop With Dementia in a Tedious ThrillerKaren Gillan, Harry Greenwood and Marton Csokas also appear in Adam Cooper's neo-noir.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Russell Crowe Struggles To Forget a Derivative Mystery in Sleeping DogsIt occupies an unpleasant netherworld between a heightened, stylized noir and a more grounded drama. Our Sleeping Dogs review:

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Sleeping Dogs review: Russell Crowe forgets the plot, and so will youCrowe commits to the role in a predictable amnesia noir mystery

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Interview: Karen Gillan on Sleeping Dogs, Russell Crowe, and Directing HorrorComingSoon's Neil Bolt spoke to Gillan about Sleeping Dogs, working with Russell Crowe, and her plans for her next directorial stint.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »