‘Sleeping cabins' could help San Diego County's homelessness crisis

The county Health and Human Services Agency is seeking partner organizations for the cabins, and on Wednesday the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities opened grant applications to purchase the cabins directly from a pre-approved vendor, according to a county statement.

"We are in a housing crisis and every new safe shelter made available can help someone move a step closer to securing permanent housing," said Barbara Jiménez, county community operations officer."This is a unique opportunity for organizations with a parking lot or other space to help us quickly expand our capacity to safely shelter more people experiencing homelessness."

The $1.5 million sleeping cabin program was approved in 2022 by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.According to the county, around 100 Pallet Shelter cabins will be made available to organizations through this program. Each cabin sleeps one to two people and costs approximately $15,000. The cabins have storage space, a locking door and charging outlets. They are"light and sturdy structures that can be quickly set up," a county statement reads.

Cabins sat up at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon have given Brittney Drews and her daughter a big opportunity to change their lives. "Not to worry about where to sleep and, like, how we're going to get by. I've been able to focus on the things I need to focus," Drews said."It's been like a stepping stone, which that's what it's supposed to be. It's a step, you know, it's a hand up, you know, not a handout.""Grant funds will cover the purchase, delivery and assembly of sleeping cabins," the statement reads.

