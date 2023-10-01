Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris

Models marched down a runway strewn with vegetation, wearing monochrome looks mostly in taupe or crimson, including fitted leather dresses that molded to the body. Coats were also tailored in leather, or cashmere.

The show was briefly interrupted when, about halfway through, a protestor jumped from the audience onto the runway, holding up a sign that called for the label to stop using exotic skins such as crocodile or ostrich hides.

Audience member Bryanboy, a digital creator whose real name is Bryan Yambao and who regularly attends runway shows, leapt out of his seat and snatched the banner away from the protester. "It's rude to disrupt a show that people have been working on for months," he told Reuters after the show.

"I love an Hermes exotic," he said, gesturing towards his leather bag. There have been several incidents involving protesters disrupting catwalk shows this season, including at a Coach show in New York. headtopics.com

