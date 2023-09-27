Slaves' descendants seek a referendum to veto zoning changes they say threaten their Georgia island

Lifelong residents of a tiny Georgia island who are descended from slaves are pushing to give voters a chance to override local zoning changes that they say threaten one of the last Gullah-Geechee communities in the U.S. South It took two years for the spaceport campaign to gather enough signatures to force a vote.

Megan Desrosiers, president of One Hundred Miles, said that experience should help things go more smoothly in rural McIntosh County, where the smaller population means roughly half the number of signatures are needed.

About 30 to 50 Black residents still live in Hogg Hummock, which was founded by formerly slaves who had worked the plantation of Thomas Spalding. Descendants of enslaved island populations in the South became known as Gullah, or Geechee in Georgia, whose long separation from the mainland meant they retained much of their African heritage.

Hogg Hummock, also known as Hog Hammock, sits on less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) of Sapelo Island, which is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Savannah and owned mostly by the state of Georgia. headtopics.com

The community's population has shrunk in recent decades. Some families have sold their land to outsiders who built vacation homes.

this week that allows McIntosh County voters to download and sign copies of their petition. They're getting assistance from the Georgia conservation group One Hundred Miles, which also helped coordinate the petition drive against the spaceport.

New construction has caused tension over how large those homes can be.

Residents said they were blindsided in August when McIntosh County officials gave notice of proposed changes to ordinances that had limited development in Hogg Hummock for three decades. County officials held just two meetings prior to commissioners taking a final vote Sept. 12.

Despite vocal opposition from Black landowners who packed each meeting, commissioners raised the maximum size of a home in Hogg Hummock to 3,000 square feet (278 square meters) of total enclosed space. The previous limit was 1,400 square feet (130 square meters) of heated and air-conditioned space.

Commissioners who supported the changes said the prior size limit based on heated and cooled space wasn't enforceable and didn't give homeowners enough room for visiting children and grandchildren to stay under one roof.

Commissioner Kate Pontello Karwacki, who voted to allow larger homes, said the changes were limited in scope and that the outcry over them has been overblown.

“I think that Sapelo is unique, yes. And I think having the Gullah-Geechee descendants on the island is unique," Karwacki said. “But at the same time, being a commissioner, that’s not my district. And I have to rule on things that are going to be fair for all residents throughout the county.”

McIntosh County commissioners in July approved a sweeping new zoning ordinance that applied to all of the county except Hogg Hummock. They took up Hogg Hummock, which already had its own zoning rules, separately earlier this month.

Josiah “Jazz” Watts, a Hogg Hummock descendant and homeowner, said he’s confident that people throughout McIntosh County believe commissioners didn’t treat the island’s Black landowners fairly.

“I’ve talked to plenty of people," Watts said. “And I can tell you there is strong consensus that it wasn’t right — not the way they did it or what was done.”

