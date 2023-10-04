Slasher Icons Unite In Baywatch Spoof To Save Chucky From Drowning

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Halloween slasher film icons come together in a Baywatch-inspired spoof. A notoriously schlocky TV series about lifeguards in Los Angeles, Baywatch starred David Hasselhoff and aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001.

Now, Baywatch gets a hilarious spoof in a new horror-inspired video. Javi Palmer subs in Hasselhoff and his Baywatch co-stars for horror icons such as Michael Meyers and Ghostface. In a slasher-inspired play-on-words, the video retitles its mocked-up show Slaywatch.

Palmer’s Slaywatch video recreates the classic opening credits to Baywatch. Text on screen reads “Starring Jason Voorhees, Starring Michael Myers, Starring Ghostface, Starring Freddy Krueger, Starring Leatherface” as images of each villain as a lifeguard graces the screen. In one shot, Palmer hilariously has Michael Myers lathering sunscreen on Freddy Krueger.

Imagining A Slasher Version of Baywatch As a show whose biggest purpose was to show young lifeguards at work, Baywatch’s greatest horror was the threat of drowning that loomed on beaches. That is, Baywatch is an aggressively benign series in contrast to the likes of Scream or Halloween. This tonal juxtaposition makes the slasher villain remix all that more of an amusing creation. headtopics.com

While this mashup is a mere fantasy, the video does make one wonder how Baywatch would look if it were influenced by the likes of Wes Craven or John Carpenter. Certainly, the series would involve far more peril and death if Ghostface took the spotlight away from Mitch Buchannon.

