Slammed Diego: Padres eliminated from MLB playoffs as disappointing season nears end

Nearly all season, MLB has dealt with the paradox of the San Diego Padres being one of the league's better teams, except when it comes to actually winning games. being one of the league's better teams, except when it comes to actually winning gamesDespite a September surge, that's no longer an issue.

The Padres were eliminated from MLB postseason contention Friday after the Miami Marlins, current owners of the NL's third-wild card spot, defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

After making the playoffs as a wild-card team and reaching the NLCS last season, the 79-80 Padres are19 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and four games back from the Marlins with three games left in the season.Before we get into the Padres' struggles for the season, they at least deserve credit for not going quietly into the night.

The Padres could have been eliminated as early as Tuesday, which they entered five games back from the Chicago Cubs with six games to play. A Padres loss and Cubs win would have eliminated them that day. Here is what happened over the next four days, up to the Padres' elimination:Braves beat Cubs 6-5 (in extras)Braves beat Cubs 5-3

By Thursday, the Marlins had overtaken the Cubs for the third wild-card spot, and needed only a win over the New York Mets to end the Padres' season. They took a 2-1 lead into the ninth and then .... A day later, the Marlins finished off San Diego.

Basically, the Padres survived four straight days on the verge of elimination, and that's not something you often see from a team in the Padres' position. The Padres have actually spent all month charging back in the stands, with an MLB-best 17-7 record in September.

Of course, there were reasons why that was too little too late.Allow me to describe to you a baseball team. They were pretty good last year. They went 89-73 — their first 162-game season above .500 since 2010 — and defeated their big, bad division nemesis in the NLDS. The dragon was slain, even if the campaign ended one series later in the NLCS.

That team entered this season with basically every major contributor returning. The only player worth 1.5 bWAR in 2022 who didn't come back for 2023 was Jurickson Profar, who rejoined San Diego midseason after being released by the Colorado Rockies.

The team — we'll just call them the Padres now — wasn't content to bring everyone back, though. It also signed Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal to assemble a quartet of superstars: Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. What's more, not only were the Padres adding Bogaerts but they were also getting Tatis back from a PED suspension and a full season of Soto after trading for him last year.

The 2023 Padres were built to be a very good team — and an expensive one at that, with their $296 million 40-man CBT payroll