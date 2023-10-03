Slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan's ex-wife to be extradited to Florida

See dramatic moment police arrest Jared Bridegan's ex-wife for his murderBody camera video shows the moment police storm Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's Washington home and take her into custody in front of her children and mother. (The City of West Richland)

Body camera video shows the moment police storm Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's Washington home and take her into custody in front of her children and mother. (The City of West Richland) The woman accused of orchestrating the murder of her Microsoft executive ex-husband and fleeing to the other side of the country with their children will finally be dragged back to the Sunshine State in handcuffs, officials said., more than 18 months after Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot to death in front of his toddler daughter in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.EX-WIFE OF JARED BRIDEGAN ARRESTED IN MICROSOFT EXEC MURDER

Mario Fernandez and his wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, smiling at a memorial for her slain ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins. The couple have since been charged with Bridegan's murder.Criminal defense lawyer David Robbins said that Gardner-Fernandez may have fought extradition to remain in the cushy Benton County jail for as long as possible.

FLORIDA EX-WIFE OF SLAIN MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER

"This year, 11 prisoners have died," Robbins said."I can't think of a single reason why she'd want to be in Jacksonville in a hurry."The 11-year-old twins she shares with Bridegan are still in school in Washington, and she may have wanted to remain close to them, he added.MAJOR BREAK IN JARED BRIDEGAN MURDER MYSTERY AFTER EX-WIFE MOVES CROSS-COUNTRYMario Fernandez and Henry Tenon are accused of murdering Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in north Florida.

(Orange County Jail/ Jacksonville State Attorney's Office)

The trio is accused of conspiring to gun down Bridegan Feb. 16, 2022, on a desolate road after he dropped off the twins he shares with Gardner-Fernandez at her house. The pair had been embroiled in a toxic battle over custody and finances since their 2015 divorce.Kirsten Bridegan

