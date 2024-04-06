Skyscrapers in New York City Withstand Earthquake

Friday beneath New York City , home to famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. Though buildings that can reach above 100 stories might seem especially vulnerable to earthquakes, engineering experts say skyscrapers are built with enough flexibility to withstand moderate shaking.on Friday morning was centered about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of the city in New Jersey. Aftershocks continued, with a 2.5 magnitude quake on Saturday morning.

But no major damage had been reported to the city's mass transit system or its 1.1 million buildings. New York’s skyscrapers have been generally built to withstand winds and other impacts far greater than the earthquakes generally seen on the East Coast, said Elisabeth Malsch, a managing principal at Thornton Tomasetti, a New York engineering firm that’s done major work on the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building and the Brooklyn Bridge, among other major city landmark

The 4.8 magnitude quake on Friday morning was centered about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of the city in New Jersey. Aftershocks continued, with a 2.5…

