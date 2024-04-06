Skyscrapers in New York City Can Withstand Earthquakes, Experts Say

The ground rumbled beneath New York City , home to famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center . Engineering experts say skyscrapers are built with enough flexibility to withstand moderate shaking.

The earthquake was centered about 45 miles west of the city in New Jersey. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there had been at least 25 aftershocks.

