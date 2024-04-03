Skydivers to Witness Total Lunar Eclipse in Unique Way

A group of skydivers plans to get the most envious and unique view of the total lunar eclipse set to take place on April 8. Jason Berger, co-owner of Skydive the Falls in western New York, helped organize the event after one of his friends suggested it a few years ago. "The appeal is just exactly what you think it is," the 35-year-old told FOX Television Stations. "We always take it to the next level in this kind of world.

" "Nature's giving us the special event, which is the eclipse," he continued. "How do we go ahead and make it extreme and make it one step better than the rest? Make it a little bit cooler."Berger said three aircraft and nearly 30 jumpers are taking part in the celestial event, with some coming as far as California to skydive. RELATED: NASA to launch rockets into moon’s shadow during April solar eclipseThe skydivers will jump out of the plane one minute before the eclipse. They will freefall while wearing their eclipse glasses, allowing them to look u

