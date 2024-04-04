Skydivers to Get Unique View of Total Solar Eclipse

A group of skydivers plans to get the most envious and unique view of the total solar eclipse set to take place on April 8. Jason Berger, co-owner of Skydive the Falls in western New York, helped organize the event after one of his friends suggested it a few years ago. "The appeal is just exactly what you think it is," the 35-year-old told FOX Television Stations. "We always take it to the next level in this kind of world.

" "Nature's giving us the special event, which is the eclipse," he continued. "How do we go ahead and make it extreme and make it one step better than the rest? Make it a little bit cooler."Berger said three aircraft and nearly 30 jumpers are taking part in the celestial event, with some coming as far as California to skydive. RELATED: NASA to launch rockets into moon’s shadow during April solar eclipseThe skydivers will jump out of the plane one minute before the eclipse. They will freefall while wearing their eclipse glasses, allowing them to look u

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skydivers to Witness Total Lunar Eclipse in Unique WayA group of skydivers plans to get the most envious and unique view of the total lunar eclipse set to take place on April 8.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Skydivers to take plunge during total solar eclipse for unprecedented viewA group of thrill-seeking skydivers is gearing up for an extraordinary experience during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Skydivers to take plunge during total lunar eclipse for unprecedented viewA group of thrill-seeking skydivers is gearing up for an extraordinary experience during the upcoming total lunar eclipse on April 8.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Indiana students getting unique view of total solar eclipseThe school's astronomy class will be among a few groups with access to a special telescope for the event.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

VIDEO: Skydivers perform record night dive with pyrotechnics in Eloy, ArizonaAshley Loose is a Real-Time Editor at ABC15 Arizona.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

'All the answers I needed were in that room': Man describes unique support groupGroup helps husbands of Alzheimer's patients

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »