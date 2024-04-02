Skydiver Dies in Parachuting Accident at Florida Airport

A skydiver has died in an apparent parachuting accident at a recreational airport in central Florida. This marks the second skydiving fatality at the airfield in less than two years. The man suffered a hard landing and was pronounced dead at DeLand Municipal Airport. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The identity of the skydiver will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

This is not the first fatal skydive incident at the airport, as another skydiver was killed in October 2022 due to a malfunctioning parachute

