Skjei, Slavin score third-period goals to help the Hurricanes beat the Senators 5-3

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) vies for the puck against Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)Ottawa Senators’ Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C.

Skjei scored shortly after a turnover by Ottawa in its own end, one-timing a pass from Jesper Fast to beat Joonas Korpisalo for the go-ahead score at the 7:51 mark of the third. Slavin followed minutes later with a short-handed goal, this one set up by Jesperi Kotkaniemi taking a chance to push into Ottawa’s end before feeding Slavin.

Slavin slipped the puck over Korpisalo’s right shoulder on the short side at the 11:05 mark to push the lead to 5-3. That quick burst was the decisive stretch in a third period that turned suddenly wild, first with Carolina scoring 20 seconds into the period — also off an Ottawa turnover in its own end. Then the Senators scored twice in a 35-second span to tie it before Carolina retook control. headtopics.com

And as Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said earlier Wednesday: “It’s not about making the playoffs anymore. It’s about trying to get to the finish line.” Michael Bunting scored in his first game with Carolina, while Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal also scored goals. Frederik Andersen finished with 27 saves in net.

Mathieu Joseph scored a first-period goal for the Senators, while Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle teamed up for the two-goal burst that tied the game at 3-all less than 6 minutes into the final period.Senators: Ottawa returns home Saturday to face the Philadelphia Flyers. headtopics.com

Hurricanes: Carolina begins a six-game road swing by visiting the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, with its next home game coming Oct. 26.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hurricanes begin season as betting favorites for Stanley Cup - ESPNThe Hurricanes, who haven't gotten past the conference finals over the past five seasons, start this one as the consensus betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Democratic senators tell IRS to speed up crypto tax reporting rulesA group of senators urged the Treasury Department to implement tax reporting requirements for crypto brokers “as rapidly as possible.”

Israel war: Armed Services senators press Austin to send spare Iron Dome batteriesEmily Jacobs is a congressional reporter for the Washington Examiner. She began her career at Fox News Channel as a ticker writer and then moved to the New York Post's politics team as a national political reporter.

Senators ask Defense Secretary Austin to give Israel two Iron Dome batteriesSahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Senators ask Defense Secretary Austin to give Israel two Iron Dome batteriesA bipartisan group of senators sent a letter asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to send Israel two Iron Dome batteries — the systems that laun...

Pressure Builds on Biden to Freeze $6 Billion in Iranian Cash as Democrat Senators Join PushSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.