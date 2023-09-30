Skinny Revisited

Using the language of anorexia to heal Many people have made up their own rules of behavior around the pandemic, without considering the perspective of others. This divides us at a critical time in history.

Many people have made up their own rules of behavior around the pandemic, without considering the perspective of others. This divides us at a critical time in history.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Cats Pitch Meeting RevisitedThe movie remains infamous four years later.

Yung Gravy settles with Rick Astley for using 'Never Gonna Give You Up' (the Rickroll song)Yung Gravy and Rick Astley settled a lawsuit over the rapper's use of Astley's 1987 hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' in his recent track 'Betty (Get Money).'

Expert: Asset Managers Using State Pensions to Push 'Racial Equity Audits', Green Energy SchemesPaul Fitzpatrick explained how asset managers are using state pension funds to advance 'racial equity audits' and green energy schemes.

Fox News Airs TikTok Ads While Questioning Ramaswamy for Using ItFox News moderators grilled Vivek Ramaswamy during Wednesday's debate for using TikTok despite airing ads for it during the event.

Former Fulton County Jail officer federally indicted for allegedly using excessive force with detaineeA former Fulton County, Georgia, jail officer was federally indicted this week for allegedly using excessive force with a female pretrial detainee in June.