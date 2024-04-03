Skimming Device Found on 7-Eleven Credit Card Machine in South Jersey

Investigators are telling customers to review their statements for fraudulent activity and to alert their banks of anything suspicious. Police in South Jersey are warning 7-Eleven customers after a skimming device was found on Monday. A customer alerted police after finding the device on the credit card machine at a 7-Eleven on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County. "That's not cool. That's not cool at all. That's not right.

People work hard for themselves, they shouldn't do that," said Tanya Morris, from Willingboro. Action News has learned from police that the skimmer was placed on the inside card reader on March 22 and was discovered by a customer 10 days later on April 1. "I don't know how somebody can have enough time to put that on there with people in the store not noticing it," a customer told Action News. "It seems unusual." Detectives said they're now reviewing video from March 22 at 9:20 p.m., showing when the device was installe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

South Jersey’s Isabeau Levito earns silver medal at the World Figure Skating ChampionshipsAs late as the six-minute warmup before her free skate, Levito worried her medal chances would slip away. But then she skated a nearly clean program to land on the podium.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Dog freed by first responders in South Jersey after getting head stuck in tire rimFirst responders in South Jersey helped rescue a dog that got her head stuck in the rim of a tire

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Dog stuck in tire rim rescued by first responders in South JerseyInitial efforts to free the dog, named Daisy, with soap and water were unsuccessful.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Police warn South Jersey residents after thieves break into homes, steal luxury carsSeveral South Jersey neighborhoods are left feeling uneasy after thieves broke into homes targeting luxury cars-- and the crimes were captured on camera.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

South Jersey skater Isabeau Levito is second after short program at World ChampionshipsLevito finished behind Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx in the short program, with Haein Lee of South Korea in third place. The free skate is set for Friday.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »