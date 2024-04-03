Skimming Device Found on 7-Eleven Credit Card Machine in South Jersey

Investigators are telling customers to review their statements for fraudulent activity and to alert their banks of anything suspicious. Police in South Jersey are warning 7-Eleven customers after a skimming device was found on Monday. A customer alerted police after finding the device on the credit card machine at a 7-Eleven on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County. "That's not cool. That's not cool at all. That's not right.
People work hard for themselves, they shouldn't do that," said Tanya Morris, from Willingboro. Action News has learned from police that the skimmer was placed on the inside card reader on March 22 and was discovered by a customer 10 days later on April 1. "I don't know how somebody can have enough time to put that on there with people in the store not noticing it," a customer told Action News. "It seems unusual." Detectives said they're now reviewing video from March 22 at 9:20 p.m., showing when the device was installe
