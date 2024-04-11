Skier Dies in High-Risk Stunt Attempt on U.S. 40

A 21-year-old skier died after attempting to jump over U.S. 40 near the Berthoud Pass summit on Tuesday, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The man landed on the pavement after attempting to clear the width of Highway 40 in a high-risk skiing stunt at around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday. He died at the scene. The Grand County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Bystander CPR had been initiated, but emergency responders later determined that the man was deceased. He has not yet been publicly identified

Skier Death U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass High-Risk Stunt

