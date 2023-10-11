Sketch released of person of interest in fatal shooting on Vermont trail

Vermont State Police called it their "best lead" yet.Authorities release a sketch of a person of interest sought in connection with a fatal shooting on a Vermont trail, Oct. 11, 2023.Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in connection with the shocking killing of a retired university dean who wasHonoree Fleming, 77, was found dead on a trail on Oct.

"It's somebody that we want to talk to in regards to her death," Dunlap told reporters during a press briefing Wednesday. "We've had witnesses that came across him acting very strangely, oddly," said Dunlap, who did not provide any additional details on the person's behavior. headtopics.com

It is unclear if the killing was random or targeted, Dunlap said, urging the public to "remain vigilant." Authorities asked residents to contact police if they recognize or believe they see the person of interest.

