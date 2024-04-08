Skeptics Doubt Gulf Coast Rail Service's Ridership Projections

Skeptics point to company’s own ridership projections for proposed Gulf Coast rail service : 37 riders per train, per day from here to New Orleans in October, but the passenger rail company’s own projections indicate the trains will have lots of empty seats. The route between Mobile and New Orleans would become one of nearly 30 “state-supported” lines operated by Amtrak across the country with the help of state and local government subsidies.

But Bill Stephens, a columnist with Trains Magazine, pointed to projections produced a couple years ago that anticipated anemic ridership along the Gulf Coast. “My concern with the Mobile service is that the operating loss per passenger is projected to be almost four times more than any other state supported route,” he told FOX10 News. That no longer the case in recently updated projections. Still, Amtrak projects just 53,600 passengers on the Mobile-to-New-Orleans line during the first full year of operation. That’s the fewest passengers of any of the company’s year-round state-supported routes. It comes to about 37 passengers per train each day. The route is projected to have one of the highest loss-per-rider figures in the country, as well – $35 per passenger. Amtrak backers remain bullish on the idea. The line would run two trains from Mobile to New Orleans, with four Mississippi stops in between, and two trains traveling from New Orleans in the other directio

Gulf Coast Rail Service Ridership Projections Mobile New Orleans State-Supported Amtrak Subsidies Operating Losses

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida's Gulf CoastAuthorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that the whale is about 70 feet long and is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards from Service Club Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

70-foot whale beached off Florida's Gulf CoastAuthorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf CoastVENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning. The

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf CoastAuthorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf CoastAuthorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Authorities are trying to help a 70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida's Gulf CoastAuthorities were seeking to assist a beached sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday, but said conditions in the water were too…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »