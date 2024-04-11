Skeletal Remains of George Washington's Relatives Found in Unmarked Graves

An investigation at a cemetery uncovered skeletal remains belonging to some of George Washington ’s relatives. The remains of Washington’s family members were located in unmarked graves . In 1999, an excavation occurred at the Harewood Cemetery in Charles Town , West Virginia , to identify the unmarked grave of Samuel Washington , the younger brother of George Washington . Descendants of Samuel Washington approved the excavation at the cemetery to identify the unmarked burials.

The study notes that five unmarked graves were found, with skeletal remains collected and cataloged for testing. The identities of the remains belong to George Steptoe Washington Jr., Dr. Samuel Walter Washington, and Lucinda (Lucy) Payne. Bone samples were compared to data from Samuel Walter Washington to examine whether the remains were part of the Washington family tree. Based on the results, Lucy Payne is Samuel Walter Washington’s great-great-great-grandmother, George Steptoe Washington Jr. is his great-great-great-uncle, and Dr. Samuel Walter Washington is his great-great-grandfather, according to iScience.com. Samuel Walter Washington is also related to George Steptoe Washington Jr. and Dr. Samuel Walter Washington. Approximately 24 DNA extracts were created from the skeletal elements recovered from the three burials

George Washington Relatives Skeletal Remains Unmarked Graves Cemetery Investigation Harewood Cemetery Charles Town West Virginia Samuel Washington Excavation Burials DNA Family Tree

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington reportedly hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington StateWashington is reportedly hiring Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, reaching across the state to fill its AD job.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Washington State Cougars | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Washington State University Cougars.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coachWSU hired David Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougs.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coachWashington State has hired David Riley as its basketball coach, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars. Riley will move down the Palouse highway after three successful seasons as the coach at Eastern Washington.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Alexandria, Virginia, says talks on luring Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards are overThe Capitals and Wizards will stay put in their Chinatown building through 2050 under a tentative deal with the District that extends the teams' leases, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Talks on luring NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to Virginia are overRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Negotiations to lure the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended” and the proposal to

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »