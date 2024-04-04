SK Hynix to build AI chip packaging facility in Indiana

The South Korean firm SK Hynix has announced plans to build a packaging fabrication and R&D facility for its next-generation AI chip products in West Lafayette, Indiana. The facility, expected to be operational in 2028, will create a thousand jobs and align with the Biden administration's goal of boosting domestic chip production. The facility will house a production line for SK Hynix's high-bandwidth memory chips, which are crucial components in AI systems.

This move aims to strengthen supply-chain resilience and develop a local semiconductor ecosystem

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean computer chipmaker plans $3.87 billion Indiana semiconductor plant and research centerA major South Korean computer chipmaker said Wednesday it plans to spend more than $3.87 billion in Indiana to build a semiconductor packaging plant and research and development center. SK Hynix expects the campus to create as many as 800 high-wage jobs in engineering, technical support, administration and maintenance by the end of 2030.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

North Korean hackers steal South Korean chip secrets, says spy agencyNorth Korean hackers have been accused of hacking into and stealing microchip designs from South Korean companies.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rightsThese images from Indiana State Police show damage in Vanderburgh County in southern Indiana.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

South Korean company to build $4 billion microchip factory at Purdue University13News reporter Emily Longnecker breaks down the announcement and what it means for West Lafayette's economy.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Mackenzie Holmes ends stellar career at Indiana with loss in the Sweet 16 to South Carolina“I just pray that any high-schooler that is looking at colleges that they pick a school that they feel the same way that I have felt about Indiana,' Holmes said while holding back tears.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Mackenzie Holmes ends stellar career at Indiana with loss in the Sweet 16 to South Carolina13News reporter Anna Chalker reports from Bloomington while 13Sports reporter Dominic Miranda reports from Detroit prior to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »