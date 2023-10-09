SJ Times girls soccer notebook: Happy and finally healthy, Kingsway is on a roll

Updated: Oct. 09, 2023, 7:12 a.m.Kingsway celebrates after Maddie Hicks (12) scored on a penalty kick during a game against Clearview in September. The Dragons are coming off a week in which they beat defending Tri-County Conference Royal Division champion Williamstown and tied defending South Jersey Group 4 champ Eastern.Happy and healthy - that could describe Kingsway’s 2023 season so far.

The Dragons, coming off their first non-winning season in years, were riding a high after last Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Williamstown put them in the driver’s seat for their first Tri-County Conference Royal Division championship since 2019.

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. headtopics.com

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

9 Daily Affirmations for a Happy MarriageDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Make Your Cat Happy: 37 Essential Items For Feline BlissJust look into those big, adorable eyes and try telling them 'no.' 🥺

There is no happy ending to the war Hamas just beganTimothy P. Carney is the senior political columnist at the Washington Examiner and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author of Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse, The Big Ripoff, and Obamanomics.

Terry Francona happy that a tee time is calling: The week in baseballWith Terry Francona leaving, here are a few more possible replacements to consider.

These public defenders are happy to ditch 'mountains' of paper in new documentaryArturo Conde is an editor and a bilingual freelance journalist. He writes for La Opinión A Coruña and has been published in Fusion, Univision and City Limits.