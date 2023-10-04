The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The 10-time All-Star could soon arrive on the Colorado State campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the Sixers’ front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday.

The 76ers are conducting workouts this week at Moby Arena, which is the home of the Rams’ basketball team. The Sixers are. Joel Embiid and teammates recently made a trip to nearby Boulder for dinner and a chat session with Colorado Buffaloes football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. headtopics.com

David Adelman, one of the Sixers’ owners, said before the meal that new coach Nick Nurse requested the Colorado excursion to squeeze in some training at elevation. The Nuggets won their first NBA title in franchise history by beating Miami in five games last June.

“The road to a championship for the NBA goes through Denver,” Adelman said shortly after the team met Sanders. “We’re going to get used to it because you’ll see us here in June.”The team returns the reigning NBA MVP in Embiid. To bolster its roster, Philly added guard Patrick Beverley and center Mo Bamba. The team also brought in veteran Danny Green. headtopics.com

