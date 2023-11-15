Sixers' Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Indiana

Without Nicolas Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr., Sixers see eight-game winning streak end against Indiana. The Indiana Pacers halted Philly’s eight-game winning streak, following a 132-126 final on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. It also marked a pair of firsts in the overarching loss column for the Sixers. In addition to being their first home loss of the season, this was their first NBA Cup Tournament setback.

As a result, the Sixers dropped to 8-2, 1-1 in the East Group A pool of the in-season tournament

