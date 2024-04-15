Six-Vehicle Accident in Dallas Leaves Four Injured, Involving Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice

A six-vehicle accident Saturday in northeast Dallas left at least four injured. Police suspect the crash may have involved Kansas City Chiefs ' Rashee Rice .The two — Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova — are seeking more than $1 million through the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Dallas County. Their attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the affidavit, the Urus was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before the collision. The Corvette was traveling 116 mph 7.5 seconds before the collision, but had slowed to 91 miles per hour about 1.5 seconds before.The speed limit is 70 mph on that stretch of highway. Police wrote in the affidavit that the “reckless” driving put “multiple people at risk of loss of life and serious injury.”Rice and four other men were seen on video leaving the scene after the crash.

Six-Vehicle Accident Dallas Injuries Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice Lawsuit High-Speed Race Heavily Trafficked Road Severe Injuries Criminal Charges

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice turns himself in to police in connection with Dallas crashDoha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in DallasDallas police say Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway last month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Rashee Rice of Kansas City Chiefs facing charges after Dallas crashThe NFL player is accused of one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice After Dallas Car CrashThe Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver issued a statement on April 3 accepting 'full responsibility' for his part in the multi-car crash.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in DallasDALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in DallasPolice said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »