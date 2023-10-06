Six people implicated in Ecuador candidate murder killed in prison -officials

gency said in a statement.

Indian police have formally accused Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi Corp and Vivo Mobile of helping transfer funds illegally to a news portal under investigation on charges of spreading Chinese propaganda, documents showed on Friday.

Read more:

Reuters »

Mayor Eric Adams tours migrant shelters in EcuadorMayor Eric Adams toured migrant shelters in Ecuador and told those fleeing poverty and political unrest that making it in New York City would be challenging. CBS New York\u0027s Marcia Kramer reports.

Adams travels to Ecuador to warn migrants of challenges in New York CityMayor Eric Adams toured migrant shelters in Ecuador and told those fleeing poverty and political unrest that making it in New York City would be challenging. CBS New York\u0027s Marcia Kramer reports.

Mayor Adams meets with officials, visits migrant shelters in EcuadorMayor Adams traveled from Mexico to Ecuador where he met with officials about what's driving the influx of migrants to the U.S.

Mayor Eric Adams heads to Ecuador to send message to asylum seekers: 'We are at capacity'The mayor says he wants to be clear about the reality of what\u0027s taking place in New York City.

Mayor Adams\u0027 next stop in Ecuador as part of trip south of U.S. borderMayor Eric Adams is headed to Ecuador as part of his four-day trip to countries south of the U.S. border to discourage migrants from coming to New York City. CBS New York\u0027s Elijah Westbrook has the latest on his travels and his message.

Ecuador: unas 30 personas habrían participado en crimen de candidato presidencial, según su sucesorA pocos días de que concluya la etapa de investigación del asesinato del excandidato presidencial ecuatoriano Fernando Villavicencio, su amigo y sucesor en los comicios, Christian Zurita, reveló que unas 30 personas participaron en el crimen.