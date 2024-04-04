Six Miners Rescued After Being Stranded in Taiwan Earthquake

Six miners were rescued Thursday morning after being stranded as a result of Taiwan 's most powerful earthquake in a quarter century, while 64 of their coworkers still await assistance. After nearly 24 hours, the miners, who had been working in a quarry in eastern Taiwan 's Hualien County , were rescued three at a time via helicopter, local media reported. Hualien was the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake that struck just before 8 a.m.

on Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring at least 1,050. The quake left dozens trapped in buildings that partially collapsed in Hualien City, while the resulting landslides left scores more stuck in highway tunnels and in various parts of mountainous tourist spot Taroko National Park. More than 100 people remain trapped, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency, including the 64 workers in Heping Mine and another seven in the Zhonghe Mine Heren Mining area

Taiwan Earthquake Miners Rescue Hualien County Quarry Helicopter Casualties Collapsed Buildings Landslides

