Six Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15th

Six games, including Amnesia Collection and Amnesia: Rebirth from Frictional Games, are leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15th. Other games leaving include Back 4 Blood, Research and Destroy, and Phantom Abyss.

The Amnesia Collection includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Amnesia: Justine. Amnesia: Rebirth is the third full game and a sequel to The Dark Descent.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Xbox Game Pass Game Reminds Users 'How Fun Games Used to Be'A new Xbox Game Pass game feels straight out of yesteryear.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Xbox 360 DownloadXbox Series X|S and Xbox One users have a new free Xbox 360 download.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2024Xbox announces the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April 2024, including Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

New Games Announced for Xbox Game Pass in April 2024A mix of day-one releases, older faces, and returning games have been announced for Xbox Game Pass in April 2024. The first wave of games started with Ark: Survival Ascended on April 1, followed by F1 23 and Superhot: Mind Control Delete. Botany Manor and Harold Halibut are day-one releases towards the end of the period. Lego 2K Drive and EA Sports PGA Tour make their Game Pass debut, while Kona and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition return.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass April 2024 Games Include Lego 2K DriveHere are the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of April 2024, including Lego 2K Drive, Harold Halibut, and EA Sports PGA Tour.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in AprilXbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to a number of new games in April, including Botany Manor, Harold Halibut, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »