Six Dead in Charter Bus Crash in Ohio

Six people are confirmed dead after a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Ohio. The victims include three teenagers and three adults. The accident involved five vehicles, including the charter bus. The eastbound lanes of the highway are now open, but the westbound lanes remain closed.

