Six children hospitalized in Florida after eating cannabis gummies at after-school program

Six children were hospitalized in Florida after they ate candy containing cannabis at the Lauderhill Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to the location in Broward County three times that afternoon, according to a local report from NBC 6 South Florida. A total of eight children ranging from 6 to 8 years of age consumed the gummies.

Children are more likely than adults to experience severe signs of symptoms, Johnson noted, which is why it’s important to seek medical attention.

