‘Six centimeters from my baby’s head;’ Pregnant woman shot in Spring Glen area shares her story

Guinn said more than a dozen shots were fired in her direction and that she was struck about five times. Fortunately, her baby was untouched but the emotions surrounding her shooting are still very raw.Guinn is 33 weeks pregnant. On Fri., Sept. 29, around midnight, she was shot while hanging out with her child’s father at a recording studio off Gibson Road. Guinn said as she was heading to her car she walked right past the alleged shooters.

Guinn is 33 weeks pregnant. On Fri., Sept. 29, around midnight, she was shot while hanging out with her child’s father at a recording studio off Gibson Road. Guinn said as she was heading to her car she walked right past the alleged shooters.

Pregnant woman shot outside Jacksonville music studio “I was shot in my pelvis,” Guinn said. “They don’t want to take it out (bullet)... it’s about six centimeters from my baby’s head.”

Read more:

WOKVNews »

‘Six centimeters from my baby’s head;’ Pregnant woman shot in Spring Glen area shares her storyLoren Guinn said more than a dozen shots were fired in her direction and that she was struck about five times. Fortunately, her baby was untouched but the emotions surrounding her shooting are still very raw.

LAPD investigating homicide of man found shot to death on street in Valley GlenSome neighbors spotted the man's body the night before but thought he was sleeping.

National Association for Down Syndrome holds 'Stand Out' fashion show in Glen EllynOctober is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Adam DeVine’s Wife Chloe Bridges Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1Adam Devine and wife Chloe Bridges tied the knot in October 2021 after six years of dating

COVID Shot While Pregnant Limits Severe Cases in InfantsInfants who were hospitalized with COVID-19 whose mothers were unvaccinated were more likely to need help breathing, compared to infants whose mothers had been vaccinated.

Guinn said more than a dozen shots were fired in her direction and that she was struck about five times. Fortunately, her baby was untouched but the emotions surrounding her shooting are still very raw.

“You know, the whole time I was laying there just begging them to save my baby,” Guinn said. “But he did, God saved him. He’s fine, kicking.”

Guinn is 33 weeks pregnant. On Fri., Sept. 29, around midnight, she was shot while hanging out with her child’s father at a recording studio off Gibson Road. Guinn said as she was heading to her car she walked right past the alleged shooters.

“Thought it was a homeless person asleep because the car was on and he was just kind of laid back in the front seat, got in the car, looked up and hard shots and just saw him running towards me shooting,” Guinn said.

Pregnant woman shot outside Jacksonville music studio

That’s when she said two suspects wearing ski masks approached her car and started shooting. Luckily, she was inside the car when the shots were fired. Guinn said about 18 shots were fired at her. She was hit 5 times with one bullet coming a little too close to her unborn son.

“I was shot in my pelvis,” Guinn said. “They don’t want to take it out (bullet)... it’s about six centimeters from my baby’s head.”

She spoke to a detective on Monday who told her they’re still looking for the suspects. Guinn said she is scared to go outside knowing the men who tried to kill her are still out there.“It’s not worth it. Like you, you’re not only tried to take my life and other people’s life but you’re taking your life from your family as well. Because you get caught going to prison for life. You tried to kill two people and pregnant, the baby,” Guinn said.

Pregnant woman shot in stomach, latest victim in a violent week in Jacksonville

She is on bedrest until her baby is born. Since she can’t work, and now has medical bills piling up.

“I can’t rest now, I can’t clean,” Guinn said. “[I] really thank God his crib’s been put together but other than that, can’t do anything.”

Police are still looking for the suspects. If you have any information you’re asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!