Sister Wives: What Happened To Kody's Brother Curtis Brown?

From 2010, when Sister Wives premiered, Kody was always eager to show off his family. Throughout the first few seasons, Kody and his family enjoyed a blissful period on the show. However, the year 2014 was a tough one for Kody. Kody lost his father, Winn, and his brother, Curtis, within two months of each other.Curtis Brown Died In A Motorcycle Accident Kody's younger brother Curtis died on June 17, 2013, after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

According to the Lovellchronicle, Curtis was born on September 24, 1978, as the seventh child of Winn and Genielle. Curtis was gifted intellectually and spiritually as a child, and he grew up to become a talented poet and Shakespearean philosopher. He was also an oil and gas completions consultant. Curtis, 34 years old, was survived by his wife Erica, their three kids, Carter, McCayde, and Kinlynn, and his siblings Cindy, Scott, Lorilyn, Kody, Christy, Tricia, Travis, Nicole, and Michael.

What Kody Said About Curtis Brown's Passing After Curtis' death, Kody broke the news to his Twitter followers via a tweet on June 24, 2013, which read, "Curtis Brown, brother of @realkodybrown & husband of @EricaLBrown333 passed away 6-17. Amazing man who'll be missed!" Under the tweet, Curtis's wife Erica also paid tribute to her late husband, noting that the loss of her soulmate shattered her heart. She also promised to miss and love him forever, per Starcasm.

Other Sister Wives Stars Shared Their Grief After Curtis's death, Kody's first wife, Meri, offered her condolences in a tweet to Erica, writing, "You only have to miss him this lifetime, you'll have him forever. The love you share is an inspiration to me! Love you, Erica." Curtis and Erica met on a blind date, and they made an instant connection the moment they met. Throughout their 13 years of marriage, Curtis was known for treating Erica like a queen.

