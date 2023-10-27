Sister Wives: The 8 Worst Things Kody's Kids & Exes Have Said About Him Ranked

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sister Wives season 18 star Kody Brown's used to getting vicious hate from fans, but he's also been attacked by his nearest and dearest. In the ongoing installment, he's getting grilled by his ex and soon-to-be exes (onscreen, Christine and Janelle Brown left him, and Meri's destined to do the same).

Since Kody favored Robyn for years, and the other wives were left out in the cold, it's not such a shock that Christine eventually bailed out. She was so frustrated by the unfairness. reality TV show star Kody would never acknowledge the truth, which is the fact that he emotionally checked out of his relationships with his non-Robyn spouses long ago. His rejected wives tried to get love and attention, but they failed.

Robyn seems like a confidante, but this is a woman who probably always wanted monogamy. Robyn recently shared with the public that she thinks Kody will be disrespecting her if he takes another wife. The whole time, she may have been playing the other women, with the goal of getting Kody all to herself in mind. That means she was playing Meri, too. headtopics.com

In season 18, some of Kody's other kids have complained that he spends a lot of money on Robyn and their kids. They feel that he gives Robyn and their children more love and attention too. There may be some truth to the fact that Kody overspends, as he and Robyn live in a house in Flagstaff that's reportedly worth nearly a million dollars. Kody's also been spotted in fancy jewelry, including a pendant by David Yurman.

To stop feuding, Paedon and Kody need to forgive each other, but there's bad blood, and they aren't there yet. They may never get there. However, there's always hope. The transition wasn't rebellion though. It was just about being who they really are. Kody often plays a part, but Leon's honest. Kody could take lessons from his trans child. headtopics.com

