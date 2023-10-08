Sister Wives Season 18: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sister Wives season 18 is airing, and the season is more dramatic than ever. The show has surpassed fans' expectations and given real insights into the plural marriage lifestyle. While Kody Brown and his wives had hoped to normalize polygamy, the family crumbled.

Sister Wives season 17 was dedicated to Kody and Christine Brown's divorce. Viewers learned in 2021 that the mother of six had decided to leave Flagstaff and move back to Utah. This happened after it became clear that the couple's issues couldn't be resolved. Christine's now engaged to someone else, heavily covered in the new season.

Sister Wives Season 18 Latest News Relationships are in jeopardy as Sister Wives season 18 continues to unfold. Meri revealed recently she would move to Utah, which Robyn saw as an attempt to avoid her problems. Janelle continues to parse through her feelings on leaving Kody, and Christine has been able to help her, but her intentions remain unclear. headtopics.com

It became expected Sister Wives would return to TV after Christine started talking to Kody again, and the hit reality TV series was renewed for another season in April 2023 after Christine confirmed she would return. Christine confirmed her cast member status, revealing she'd begun filming in November 2022.

Before airing season 18, several important plot points occurred within the plural family. Janelle and Meri Brown followed in Christine's footsteps and left their spiritual marriages. headtopics.com

Meri shared that Kody was the one to have made the final decision about their separation, but she plans on leaving in season 18. Not only are Kody's alleged separations from Meri and Janelle exciting TV, but the Browns have a multi-year contract. They're reportedly "not going anywhere," according to The Sun.

