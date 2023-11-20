'Sister Wives' Season 18 Finale Ends with Meri Brown's Breakup

The 'Sister Wives' Season 18 finale ends with a breakup. Meri Brown, the wife of reality star Kody Brown, announces her separation from him in January 2023. In the November 2023 episode, Meri reveals that she won't be renewing her lease in Arizona and wants to spend more time at her late mother's bed and breakfast. She acknowledges that her marriage with Kody is beyond repair. The episode shows a conversation between Meri, Kody, and Robyn, Kody's fourth wife.





