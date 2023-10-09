Sister Wives - News Roundup (Week of Oct. 2-8) - (Christine's Married & Meri Lost Her Brother)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sister Wives season 18's been a wild ride, but it's been sad too, and it's time to talk about what the stars of this bittersweet installment were up to this week. Many of them were active offscreen, at Instagram.

Kody's been talking about the fact that parenting older children's a whole different ball game. He seems to find it much easier to bond with his kids when they're little. Younger children tend to ferociously adore their parents, but that sense of awe and adulation can really wane when the teenage years begin.

Kody said, "your relationship with your 10-year-old or your five-year-old or your babies is very different than the relationship you have with a 15-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 25 and a 30-year-old. It's very different,” He added, “I didn't have any power in my household to say, ‘These are the rules. headtopics.com

Christine Brown's Married To David Woolley Sister Wives star Christine's moved on, and People published an exclusive about her, "elegant" and, "sexy" wedding. She married David on Saturday, and 300 guests attended the nuptials.

This time around, her wedding was exactly how she wanted it. The warm and wonderful Christine was glowing as she walked down the aisle. The way she changed her life after leaving Kody's totally inspiring. She wasn't getting the love that she needed, so she took a leap of faith that really paid off. She decided to search for happiness, and it looks like she's found it. headtopics.com

Perhaps Janelle and Meri will marry someday. Offscreen, both have abandoned their unfulfilling spiritual unions with Kody. Onscreen, they're still trying, but it doesn't seem like their hearts are in it.

