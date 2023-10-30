Sister Wives' Kody Told Meri on Their Anniversary He Has 'No Desire' to Be with Her: 'Never Going to Happen'

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.
Kody noted in a separate confessional that he "needed a minute" and "needed a reason to be able to say no" to Meri. Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)
"I'm like, 'Because it's our anniversary.' He's like, 'But we're not mar—" she recalled, as he seemingly attempted to say they're not married. "He paused and then he goes, 'But we're not living as a married couple.'"
Cut to their 32nd-anniversary dinner, Meri recalled Kody saying: "'I have no desire, Meri, to have a relationship with you.' He said, 'Don't you understand, Meri? This is never going to happen. Your life is not one that I want to insert myself into.'"
"This is my story, too, and I have the right to tell my story," she said in a confessional. "Basically, to me, I see two options: continue living like I have for the past eight years or so, which is, you know, a freaking amazing, badass, independent person that is officially married to somebody but not emotionally, right? And I can keep doing that. Or, I can terminate it. I can take the steps to move forward to be done with it.