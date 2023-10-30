Sister Wives' Kody Struggles to 'Redefine' His Life While Recognizing His 'Failures' in Polygamy

Sunday's episode of 'Sister Wives' saw Kody reflecting on whether certain decisions he made for his family contributed to them not being "more successful"Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter.

Because of that, Kody wondered if "some of the failures" he's had in plural marriage were tied to him "expecting too much from the family with this one family idea."' Kody Says Janelle Reconciliation Is Possible If She Gets Away from Christine's 'Pathetic' Influence

"We might have been more successful had we been in different homes with the kids growing up like they were cousins," he suggested in a confessional. Kody then recalled how the family previously held a"family commitment celebration where we wrote our mission statement" and"wrote this idea for ourselves" upon's entry into the brood. But with everything that has happened in recent years, he feels as if they"just shredded that mission statement." headtopics.com

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' are pictured at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' on April 14, 2012."What has happened with our family is very sad to me," he continued. "It's just one of those things that's happened. I have to move on.

Kody added: "But there is sort of this strange place that I'm in where it feels odd... I'm trying to redefine my life." Next, Kody began re-examining his religion and his place within it, noting that he would "almost be too embarrassed to show my head at church because of the just the struggles my family has had." The father of 18 — whose family doesn't have a church in Flagstaff, Arizona — added that despite having "always been a man of faith," he's "struggled for a long time. headtopics.com

