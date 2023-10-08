Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says She's 'So Blessed' After Wedding to David Woolley

Oct. 8, alongside pics of the two at their wedding. "@david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We're finally married with the wedding of our dreams.

After giving a twirl in her sleeveless, white lace bridal gown, the 51-year-old continued, "I'd like to introduce you to my husband David." He then approached his bride and the two said in unison, "We're married!" before sharing a sweet kiss and another hug.

The pair married Oct. 7, several months after getting engaged. They exchanged vows at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah in front of more than 300 family and friends, includingChristine, 51, was the first of Kody's four spouses to end their union. headtopics.com

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures," Christine writes on. "I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore.

