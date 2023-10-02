Sister of slain former royal aide claims husband arrested over her death is charming ‘like Ted Bundy’

Pirates off the San Fran bow! New woke-driven crimewave in sinking cityJenean Chapman had only been married to “short, fat, bald” James Patrick for a couple of months before her dead body was discovered in her apartment last Monday according to Charene Chapman-Santiago.

Jenean Chapman had only been married to “short, fat, bald” James Patrick for a couple of months before her dead body was discovered in her apartment last Monday according to Charene Chapman-Santiago. Meanwhile Charene said her 48-year-old husband, James Patrick, was a perennially out-of-work layabout who cloaked his possessive and violent tendencies behind a charming facade.Chapman previously worked as a personal assistant for Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and former wife of disgraced Prince Andrew.“Jenean was charmed by his magnetism,” she told The Post by phone Monday morning as she packed up her late sister’s apartment.

Cops found Chapman dead on Sept. 25 in her downtown Dallas apartment at about 1:15 p.m. after they were asked to do a welfare check,The following day, medical examiners in Dallas County ruled her death a homicide — and cops fingered Patrick as their main suspect.

Read more:

nypost »

Nimona Animation Director Ted Ty On Blue Sky, Nimona's Animation Style & FutureWhat comes next for Nimona's future?

Ted Cruz voted against deal to avert government shutdown; Dems make it a campaign issueCruz, one of just nine senators to oppose the 45-day funding deal, was a central player in the 2013 shutdown.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown's Using Robyn Brown (Who's The Real Victim?)Is Sister Wives Meri using Robyn to her advantage?

Paris Hilton Had a Barbie Moment With Sister Nicky at Paris Fashion WeekIris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown isn't 'interested' in dating after splitting from KodyThe reality star contemplates her future in the latest episode of the TLC show.

Pirates off the San Fran bow! New woke-driven crimewave in sinking city

Philadelphia reporter shot dead by home intruder after being threatened by ‘She-Devil’

Law student accused of beheading girlfriend was touted as #MeToo ‘victim’ by Trump adminwas married to a manipulative man whose charm reminded her family of a serial killer, her sister told The Post Monday.

Jenean Chapman had only been married to “short, fat, bald” James Patrick for a couple of months before her dead body was discovered in her apartment last Monday according to Charene Chapman-Santiago.

Patrick has since been arrested in Austin and will be sent back to Dallas where authorities will charge him with murder after he allegedly strangled her.

Chapman-Santiago told The Post the couple never quite fit — Chapman, 46, was an intelligent, well-traveled, cosmopolitan go-getter who had previously worked for Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and hip hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Meanwhile Charene said her 48-year-old husband, James Patrick, was a perennially out-of-work layabout who cloaked his possessive and violent tendencies behind a charming facade.Chapman previously worked as a personal assistant for Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and former wife of disgraced Prince Andrew.“Jenean was charmed by his magnetism,” she told The Post by phone Monday morning as she packed up her late sister’s apartment.

“He was like Ted Bundy — people thought he was very charming,” said Charene, 48, who lives in Brooklyn. “I saw through it, though. I never liked him.”

Serial killer Bundy, who was executed in 1989, was said to be charismatic and personable to those around him, as well as a master manipulator.

Cops found Chapman dead on Sept. 25 in her downtown Dallas apartment at about 1:15 p.m. after they were asked to do a welfare check,The following day, medical examiners in Dallas County ruled her death a homicide — and cops fingered Patrick as their main suspect.Chapman – a senior vice president at a digital marketing firm – was allegedly killed by her husband, James Patrick.He was arrested by police at the University of Texas in Austin. It is unclear if he has a lawyer to represent him.

Other family members have also described Chapman and Patrick’s relationship as difficult and toxic, including Chapman’s sister, Nicole.“She broke the news to our mother (about the marriage), and of course our mother told us and yeah, we definitely didn’t see that coming. And no, there was no wedding.”Charene expanded upon that, further detailing the twisted lengths the controlling Patrick would allegedly go in his attempts to control Chapman, a New York native who graduated from Syracuse University.

“She loved James — she loved him completely,” Charene said. “Even though he mistreated her, she wanted so much to make it work.”

The couple met in San Francisco in 2018 and eloped in July, even though Chapman regretted not having a more traditional ceremony.

“She wanted the engagement ring and the dress and her family — but he pushed her,” Charene said.

Charene also said she immediately disliked Patrick, whom she found to be arrogant and obnoxious. She added how her impression was that he felt like he was doing her sister a favor by being with her.“Even though he was a short, fat, bald man, and she was a beautiful queen,” Charene said. “They didn’t match.”

Patrick was constantly getting fired from jobs and cheated on Chapman at least once, she claimed.

Meanwhile, according to Charene, Chapman — a senior vice president at Critical Mass, a digital marketing firm —supported him financially.

“He was extremely possessive,” Charene said. “He would accuse her of cheating, but he was doing the cheating. He was the epitome of a gaslighter.”

That wasn’t who she wanted for her sister, whom Charene described as “the most generous person I’ve ever met.”“Jenean would do anything for anyone,” Charene said. “She was kind, sensitive, funny and quick-witted.”

“People keep talking about how she was the assistant to the Duchess of York, but that was 20 years ago,” she continued. “She was the senior vice president of a company in Texas — as a black woman. I was so proud of her.”

Despite Charene’s dislike of her sister’s husband, she only found out about alleged physical abuse a few weeks ago.

“I begged her to come and live with me,” Charene said. “I said I would sleep on the floor if I had to, I just wanted her to get out. I said I would come to Texas, but she said, ‘Don’t come.’”

Charene listened when Chapman said to stay away. Now, her decision haunts her.

NFL quickly realizes it made a Taylor Swift mistake

Mom of three riding lawn mower at airport killed in freak accident with plane

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Jennifer Lopez felt ‘insecure and uncertain’ about her body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme

Serena Kerrigan gives tour of her $6,800-a-month ‘naked imagery’ NYC apartment in SFKTV debut

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”Chapman previously worked as a personal assistant for Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and former wife of disgraced Prince Andrew.sarahferguson15/InsatgramCourtesy of Charene Chapman-Santiago