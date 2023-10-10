Sister of Israeli soldier sends message to Hamas: If they think this will break us, they are ‘so wrong’

War with Hamas will not break the Israelis, the defiant sister of an IDF soldier told FOX News Tuesday in reaction to the ongoing attacks by terrorists in the Holy Land. 'There is nothing stronger than the Jewish people. We have battled persecution for 3,000 years and if they think this is what’s going to break us they are so wrong.

ISRAEL ACTIVIST BLASTS ‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRATS' CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE AS WAR RAGES IN HOLY LAND: ‘HIGHLY OFFENSIVE’ 'The one thing that he did say that he told us that in his whole unit, all the soldiers, they feel all the prayers from all over the world.

